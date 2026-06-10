Gambia hosts maiden international tuberculosis scientific forum

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By Olimatou Coker

The National Leprosy and Tuberculosis Control Programme (NLTCP) convened a two-day international scientific forum on tuberculosis at the Sir Dawda Kairaba International Conference Centre in Bijilo as part of World TB Day observances.

The forum aimed to accelerate scientific exchange among researchers, clinicians, and policymakers, translate research into policy, and strengthen collaboration and capacity to improve TB prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and care. Participants evaluated outcomes, discussed innovations, and identified actionable interventions to close gaps in the national response.

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Lamin Dampha, Permanent Secretary 2 at the Ministry of Health, said The Gambia has strengthened surveillance, expanded diagnostic capacity, and scaled up treatment services, but significant challenges remain. “Drug-resistant TB, TB–HIV co-infection, comorbidities, gaps in case detection, and barriers to reaching vulnerable populations require urgent attention,” he said.

Dampha emphasised that The Gambia’s efforts align with the WHO End TB Strategy and the Sustainable Development Goals, which demand a substantial reduction in TB incidence and mortality by 2030.

“Meeting these targets requires innovation, evidence-based decisions, and strong multisectoral partnerships,” he said. He described the forum as a key milestone in the country’s national and global response to end tuberculosis.

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Dr Muyiwa Awoladeh of the Medical Research Council Unit The Gambia at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine highlighted TB’s social dimensions.

“Stigma, discrimination, and social determinants hinder diagnosis and treatment. Communities affected by TB must be actively involved in research and programme design to improve outcomes and reduce stigma,” he said. He added that mental health services should be integrated into TB care because psychological distress can undermine treatment adherence.

Dr Awoladeh called for multidisciplinary research and innovation, including new drug development, nanotechnology, immunotherapy, personalised medicine, and community education, to address TB’s complex challenges.

Dr Momodou T Nyassi, Director of Health Services at the Ministry of Health, reiterated that TB remains one of the world’s deadliest infectious diseases and continues to exact a heavy toll in The Gambia.

He said this year’s forum focuses on bridging the gap between research and implementation to ensure evidence leads to measurable improvements in prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and care. He also commended the NLTCP and partners for organising the event.

Dr Nathan Bakyaita, WHO Representative to The Gambia, noted that more than 10 million people fall ill with TB each year and over one million died from the disease globally. Citing the WHO Global Tuberculosis Report 2025, he said TB remains the leading cause of death from a single infectious agent.

“The WHO End TB Strategy aims to reduce TB incidence by 90% and TB deaths by 95% by 2035. Achieving these targets requires accelerated action, stronger collaboration, and systematic use of high-quality evidence,” he said. He pledged continued WHO technical support to The Gambia in strengthening surveillance, data systems, and evidence-based policy.