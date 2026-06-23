CPC: The 90-year-old academy that trains China’s elites

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By Amadou Jadama in Beijing

Hidden behind the trees of Beijing’s Haidian District sits a campus most tourists never notice. Yet within China’s power structure, it is arguably the most important classroom in the country.

This is the Party School of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, also known as the National Academy of Governance — the institution widely regarded as China’s leadership factory. It is where ministers, governors, mayors, military commanders, and state-owned enterprise executives are refined before ascending to higher office.

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Established in 1933 in Ruijin, Jiangxi Province, originally as the School of Marxism and Communism, the institution now reports directly to the CPC Central Committee. More than nine decades on, its mandate remains unchanged: train the officials who will steer the world’s second-largest economy.

“Our mission is to train talent and advise the Party,” said Professor Xie Chuntao, Executive Vice President of the school and a member of the CPC Central Committee, during a media briefing organised by the China International Press Communication Center (CIPCC) under the theme “The Communist Party of China in the New Era.”

The school’s alumni underscore its political weight. Mao Zedong once led it, while Xi Jinping served as its president from 2007 to 2012, just before assuming China’s top leadership. Within China’s political system, attendance is not optional — it is a prerequisite for advancement. Skipping it is widely seen as career-ending.

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Training China’s governing class

At its core, the institution delivers intensive political and administrative training. President Xi has repeatedly defined its role as strengthening governance capacity among party and state officials.

Each year, more than 30,000 cadres attend in-person courses, according to Xie. When distance learning is included, that number rises into the hundreds of thousands.

The participants are not entry-level recruits. They are mid- to senior-level officials — mayors, provincial leaders, university presidents, military officers, and executives of state-owned enterprises — typically attending at pivotal moments just before promotion to higher responsibility.

A powerful policy engine

Beyond training, the Party School functions as one of China’s most influential political think tanks. Its faculty are not just academics; they serve as researchers and direct advisors to the country’s top leadership.

They help shape the ideological and policy frameworks that guide the party. A central focus today is adapting Marxism to what officials describe as “Chinese realities,” alongside the development and dissemination of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

“This doctrinal dimension is a defining feature of the institution,” Xie explained. “It ensures ideological unity among cadres across the country.”

In practical terms, that means officials are expected to operate within a shared political framework and vocabulary.

A nationwide system with global reach

The Beijing campus is only the apex of a vast national network. Thousands of Party Schools operate across provinces, cities, and counties, employing nearly 100,000 staff and targeting the CPC’s more than 100 million members.

To extend its reach, the system has embraced digital learning. Lectures are streamed to remote regions, state enterprises, and grassroots party units, ensuring uniform training across the country.

Internationally, the school is expanding its influence. It now collaborates with over 300 institutions in nearly 100 countries. More than 13,000 participants from 164 countries and regions have taken part in its exchange programmes, positioning it as a key platform for political dialogue between China and the rest of the world.

Why it matters

From its revolutionary origins in the 1930s to China’s current push in artificial intelligence and technological dominance, the Party School has evolved alongside the state — but has never lost its central role.

Under successive leaders, including Liu Shaoqi, Hu Jintao, and now Xi Jinping, it has remained the pipeline through which China develops its governing elite and tests its governing ideas.

As China’s global influence expands, so too does the importance of this institution. Its classrooms are not just training grounds; they are incubators for the officials who will shape China’s policies in 2035 and beyond.

“If you want to understand who will run China tomorrow,” Xie concluded, “start with the class roster in Haidian District today.”