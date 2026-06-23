18% of Gambian children stunted amid poor hygiene Conditions – Unicef

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By Olimatou Coker

UNICEF has revealed that 18% of children in The Gambia are affected by stunting, with poor hygiene and sanitation practices identified as key contributing factors alongside inadequate nutrition and health services.

UNICEF Country Representative, Ms Nafisa Binte Shafique, made the disclosure in a statement marking the Day of the African Child 2026.

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“Today, 18% of children in The Gambia are affected by stunting, driven in part by poor hygiene and sanitation practices alongside inadequate nutrition and health services,” she stated, stressing that addressing the problem requires sustained investment and coordinated, multi-sectoral action.

She emphasised that schools must be at the centre of these interventions, noting that access to water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services is critical to creating safe, healthy and inclusive learning environments.

Shafique highlighted the challenges faced by adolescent girls, pointing to a recent U-Report poll which found that many girls struggle to access affordable sanitary products, adequate menstrual health information, and safe, separate sanitation facilities in schools.

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“The 2025 Gambia Adolescent Girls Call to Action clearly demanded safe, private and functional toilets in all schools,” she noted, adding that no girl should be forced to choose between her dignity and her education.

She further warned that climate change is intensifying challenges around access to safe water and sanitation. Flooding continues to contaminate and destroy water infrastructure, while drought and salinisation threaten freshwater availability, placing children at heightened risk.

“Investing in climate-resilient WASH systems is not only a health priority but a child rights imperative,” she stressed.

Despite these challenges, Shafique acknowledged progress made by the Gambian government, noting that the country is close to achieving open defecation-free status, with only 1% of the population still practising it.

She also cited improvements in rural communities such as Kaiaf and Karanta in the Central River Region, where solar-powered water systems have significantly improved access to clean water and strengthened community resilience.

However, she cautioned that major gaps remain. According to SDG 6 data, only 48% of the population use safely managed drinking water — 68% in urban areas compared to just 10% in rural areas. Access to safely managed sanitation stands at 28% overall, while only 13% of households have basic handwashing facilities with soap and water.

“These gaps have direct consequences for children’s health, education and overall wellbeing and must be urgently addressed,” she warned.

Unicef reaffirmed its commitment to working with the government, development partners, civil society and communities to ensure that every child in The Gambia has access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene services, particularly in vulnerable and underserved areas.

“Together, we must guarantee every child’s right to water, sanitation and hygiene in dignified and climate-resilient communities,” she concluded.