Stakeholders convene first 2026 NAFF meeting to strengthen food fortification efforts

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Key stakeholders on Thursday convened the first 2026 quarterly meeting of the National Alliance for Food Fortification (NAFF), reaffirming their commitment to strengthening food fortification efforts in The Gambia.

The meeting, held at the NaNA Conference Centre in Kanifing, marked the alliance’s first engagement for the year and its 15th quarterly session. It brought together government institutions, development partners, and private sector actors to review progress and set priorities for the months ahead.

- Advertisement -

Organised by the National Nutrition Agency (NaNA) and funded by the World Food Programme (WFP), the meeting reviewed previous resolutions, assessed ongoing fortification and biofortification interventions, and outlined planned activities for the next quarter.

NAFF serves as the country’s primary coordination platform for addressing food and nutrition security challenges, particularly through food fortification initiatives.

Director General of NaNA, Malang N. Fofana, stressed that The Gambia remains confronted with the “triple burden of malnutrition” — undernutrition, micronutrient deficiencies, and overnutrition — all of which continue to undermine human capital development.

- Advertisement -

“These deficiencies have serious consequences, particularly for the most vulnerable, and directly affect national development outcomes,” he said.

Fofana disclosed that steps are underway to operationalise the National Nutrition Act 2024, including the development of regulations and the recruitment of a consultant to institutionalise and formalise NAFF as a sustainable national platform.

“We are working to operationalise the Act and establish a nutrition fund that will ensure sustained financing for programmes, including NAFF activities,” he added.

Acting Country Director of WFP, Malick Ndiaye, described food fortification as one of the most cost-effective public health interventions available.

“By enriching commonly consumed foods with essential vitamins and minerals, we can significantly reduce micronutrient deficiencies, particularly among women and children,” he said, noting that such deficiencies have far-reaching impacts on education, productivity, and economic growth.

He reaffirmed WFP’s commitment to supporting The Gambia through technical assistance, evidence generation, and strategic partnerships, emphasising that fortification must be integrated into a broader food systems approach.

NAFF Coordinator Abdou Aziz Ceesay highlighted the need to sustain strong public-private partnerships, describing them as critical to advancing food fortification and improving national nutrition outcomes.

He warned that limited meetings in the previous year had slowed momentum and stressed the importance of regular engagements to address challenges, strengthen biofortification efforts, and enforce quality standards — including ensuring that imported salt is adequately iodised.

“NAFF must remain active and effective as the central platform for coordinating food fortification efforts in the country,” he said, urging stakeholders to mobilise resources to support its statutory activities.

Director General of the Food Safety and Quality Authority (FSQA), Mamodou Bah, underscored the regulatory dimension of fortification, noting that current regulations focus on key staples such as wheat flour, edible oils and fats, and salt.

He emphasised the need for sustainability through institutionalisation and dedicated funding, while commending WFP for its continued support.

Vice Chair of the National Assembly Select Committee on Health, Hon. Modou Lamin Bah, framed food fortification as a national development priority rather than a purely technical issue.

“This is about the health of our children, the productivity of our workforce, and the future of our nation,” he said. “Micronutrient deficiencies silently erode both human potential and economic strength.”

He called for stronger compliance with fortification standards, increased public awareness to drive demand for fortified foods, and deeper collaboration among government, the private sector, civil society, and the media.

Hon Bah also pledged to advocate for stronger policy enforcement, increased budgetary support, and sustained public education on nutrition.