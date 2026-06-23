GFD, NACPWD demand stronger protection and inclusion for persons with albinism

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Federation of the Disabled (GFD) and the National Advisory Council for Persons with Disabilities (NACPWD) have issued a strong call for enhanced protection, inclusion, and equal rights for persons with albinism, warning that stigma and discrimination continue to undermine their full participation in society.

In a joint statement marking International Albinism Awareness Day 2026, the two institutions reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the rights and dignity of persons with albinism, while urging government and stakeholders to take decisive action against persistent social and structural barriers.

Commemorated annually on 13 June, the global observance highlights the human rights challenges faced by persons with albinism, including discrimination, harmful stereotypes, and limited access to essential services.

- Advertisement -

Chairman of both GFD and NACPWD, His Worship Muhammed Krubally, stressed that the day should serve as a wake-up call for authorities and communities alike.

“Persons with albinism have fundamental human rights that must be protected and promoted at all levels,” he stated, emphasising that recognition must go beyond symbolism to tangible policy and societal change.

Despite notable progress in disability rights advocacy in The Gambia, the statement underscores that many individuals with albinism continue to face exclusion in education, employment, and healthcare, alongside widespread misconceptions about the condition.

- Advertisement -

The institutions highlighted that albinism is a genetic condition and not, as often wrongly believed, a curse or social anomaly. GFD Vice Chairman Modou Gaye, speaking on behalf of the chairman, reinforced this message, calling for a shift in public perception.

“Persons with albinism are our sisters, brothers, neighbours and colleagues. They are entitled to the same constitutional rights and protections, as well as those enshrined in international instruments such as the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities,” he said.

Central to their advocacy is the urgent need for access to essential services. The statement outlines critical gaps, including limited availability of sunscreen products, lack of low-vision assistive devices, and inadequate access to specialised eye care and skin cancer prevention services—needs that are vital for the health and wellbeing of persons with albinism.

The GFD and NACPWD also raised concerns about safety and protection, calling for stronger measures to prevent violence, harmful practices, and discrimination. They further urged authorities to ensure inclusive education systems and equal employment opportunities.

Beyond government action, the organisations placed responsibility on a broad range of societal actors, including schools, health institutions, religious bodies, media houses, and communities, to actively promote awareness and inclusion.

“Public education is critical to dismantling the myths and misconceptions that continue to fuel stigma,” the statement noted, calling for sustained nationwide awareness campaigns.

The two bodies also acknowledged the role of advocacy groups representing persons with albinism, describing their work as essential in advancing visibility and policy engagement.

Reaffirming their commitment, GFD and NACPWD pledged continued collaboration with government ministries, development partners, and civil society actors to strengthen disability inclusion frameworks in the country.

As the nation joins the global community in observing the day, the organisations issued a clear message to all Gambians: reject prejudice and uphold the dignity and rights of persons with albinism.

“Persons with albinism deserve to live in safety, dignity and equality,” the statement concluded, adding a note of solidarity: “You are seen. You are valued. You belong.”