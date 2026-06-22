In “defense” of Dr Isatou Touray 

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Dear Editor,

I’ve seen some going after Dr. Isatou Touray because of what she was quoted as saying about going against God if one opposed Adama Barrow. Now that she herself is opposing Adama Barrow, some, like my brother Zee Badgie, are having a field day reminding her of what she was alleged to have said. I am going to defend her. If people can defend Adama Barrow for everything he does and says, surely, we can defend anything anyone else says or does. Many of us only defend our interests, so please allow me to try my hand at sycophancy, because I hope that when the good Dr. Touray wins, she will consider me for my long-coveted aim of becoming Paramount Imam of Badibu! Now then.

Isn’t it your position that Allah chooses leaders? If you believe that Allah chooses your leaders, then isn’t Dr. Touray right in allegedly saying that opposing Barrow is like opposing Allah? You can’t hold that Allah chooses leaders and then opposes those leaders while claiming you are not opposing His chosen leader. That’s point number one.

Point number two: If I know anything about this colonial space, it is that Ministerdom where consciences go to die! Very few of us enter Ministerdom and emerge with our consciences intact. Peel away the false humility and fake religiosity, and you’ll find rotten, bloated egos paired with brittle pride. Once the average person in this Kantry becomes a minister, they stop being normal. And Dr. Touray made it all the way to Number Two in the Kantry. Is it fair to expect her to think like those of you who have never made it to Dix Catcher? As Momodou Ndow is wont to quip: Gambian bi ak Palass!!! The average Gambian worships palass and becomes intoxicated with power the moment they get it. Should we blame someone who made it all the way to the Vice Presidency for changing her mind once she is no longer the Vice President?

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Look around you. Look at your friends, your party leadership, and others in your party. Can you say that all your friends, party leaders, and party-mates have always been consistent and never gone back on their word? Do I need to remind some of you of your positions in 2017/2018? If you can change your positions now, why can’t Dr. Touray? Since when has consistency mattered in your politics? Furthermore, many of you believe in the mindless cliché that there are no permanent friends in politics, so why should anyone’s statements be held against them permanently? Didn’t our spineless political scientist tell us that there’s no consistency in politics? So if it’s not wrong to insist that Barrow renege on his agreement with his coalition partners, why must it be wrong for Dr. Touray to reverse course and run against Barrow, even though she was against it at some point? It could be that one of those Ceesay or Drammeh Kunda morri bandiyos informed her of her position, and then she spoke to a real Saidy Barrow marabout to change her mind. We don’t know.

Dr Touray, please remember me for the position of Paramount Imam of Badibu when you win. Thank you, and you’re welcome.

Alhagie Saidy Barrow

USA