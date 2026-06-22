BARROW: NPP TO START NEXT PHASE OF GAMBIA’S TRANSFORMATION

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By Lamin Cham & Arret Jatta

President Adama Barrow on Friday officially launched the National People’s Party (NPP) manifesto, alongside a nine-point plan and new digital platforms, calling the occasion the beginning of the Gambia’s next phase of transformation.

Speaking at The Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre, the president recalled that in 2017, his government inherited a country facing weak institutions, poor infrastructure, low investor confidence and limited opportunities for citizens.

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But he said his administration had since overseen the construction of roads across the country, expanded access to electricity, improved healthcare and education, in addition to restoring confidence in The Gambia.

“So this manifesto and the nine-point plan are not mere campaign instruments, but they signify our continued commitment to the Gambian people and reflect the next phase of our national transformation journey,” he said.

Barrow said young people and women would remain at the center of the party’s agenda, promising greater investment in youth employment, digital innovation, technical training, entrepreneurship and sports development. He also pledged to expand opportunities for women in business, leadership, education and agriculture.

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Describing food security as a national priority, the president said his government would continue investing in irrigation, rice production, livestock development, fisheries modernisation and agro-processing to reduce dependence on imports and lower food prices.

Barrow also announced the launch of new digital platforms and AI-powered engagement systems aimed at improving communication with citizens.

As the country heads to the December polls, he urged Gambians to maintain peace and mutual respect, saying development and prosperity could only thrive in an atmosphere of stability and unity.

“The next phase of our development journey begins right now,” he declared.

The manifesto and other accompanying literature talks about how the NPP government intends to address issues and develop all areas of the country’s economy and welfare of citizens from 2027 to 2031.

The party also introduced digital platforms that would enable citizens access its programmes and activities and even directly engage President Barrow through automated messaging provided on mobile phone apps.

Party officials called the innovation unique and revolutionary.