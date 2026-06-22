Barrow hits back at Darboe on power cuts

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By Sirrah Touray

President Adama Barrow on Saturday accused opposition UDP leader Ousainu Darboe of “acting a drama” over recent electricity outages.

The opposition leader had appeared in video, in darkness depicting the power crisis that gripped the nation for weeks.

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But addressing a rally in Brikama Saturday Barrow blamed the power problem on machine breakdowns which he said can happen to any machine.

“Even human beings can have a break down as it happened to “my father’ during the last presidential campaign when he broke down and had to be taken to a repair garage where he stayed until after the elections,” Barrow teased, apparently referring to the UDP leader’s reported hip injury at the time.

He further teased that Darboe should act another episode of the same drama “if power is restored to normalcy.”

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He rejected claims that the government had neglected the sector. “There is no president that brings more electricity to The Gambia than me, and there is none of them that loves The Gambia more than me,” President Barrow said.

He accused the opposition of weaponising the power outages ahead of the December 5, 2026 election. “They want to use this electricity crisis as a campaign strategy against me,” he said. “But they don’t know the type of wrestler they are about to wrestle with because God is always in favor of me.”

The president maintained that continuity under the National People’s Party would guarantee more development.