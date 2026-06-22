Gala braves rain to protest power, water shortages

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By Arret Jatta

Members of protest group Gambians Against Looted Assets (Gala) on Friday staged a protest over persistent electricity outages and water shortages affecting communities across the country.

Carrying placards reading “End the blackouts”, “We need water” and “Water Is life,” the demonstrators marched from Jimpex to the electricity and water authorities Nawec’s head office demanding accountability over a utility crisis that had disrupted homes, businesses, hospitals and schools in recent weeks.

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Minister’s warning letter

They addressed a petition to the Minister of Petroleum, Energy and Mines Nani Juwara, with an ultimatum of 10 days for him to publicly explain the worsening situation and clarify the authenticity of a leaked letter he reportedly sent to President Adama Barrow in April last year warning him of the crisis.

According to Gala, the letter warned of consequences if the Karpowership agreement is terminated without first securing an alternative source of electricity generation.

The group argued that the fears raised in the correspondence have now become reality, with recurring blackouts and water disruptions causing hardship for ordinary Gambians.

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“The Gambian people deserve answers. The Gambian people deserve accountability. The Gambian people deserve reliable electricity and water,” the petition stated.

Gala demanded that the minister confirm or deny the authenticity of the leaked document, explain the circumstances surrounding the end of the Karpowership agreement, account for the causes of the current crisis and provide a timeline for restoring reliable utility services.

The petition was received by the Nawec managing director Gallo Saidy.

Warning against continued silence, the group said it was prepared to escalate its campaign through lawful means, including a nationwide call for the minister’s resignation, if no satisfactory response is provided within the stipulated 10 days.