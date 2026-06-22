Bensouda slams NPP manifesto as ‘deceptive’ 

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By Tabora Bojang

The leader of the opposition Unite Movement for Change Talib Ahmed Bensouda has described the newly launched manifesto of the ruling National People’s Party as a ‘deceit to mislead’ Gambians and divert their attention from Barrow’s litany of ‘unfilled promises’ ten years since coming to power.

“As a president, we expect him to tell Gambians about his achievements in office in the last ten years, not what he is going to do for them in the next five years,” Bensouda said, at the UMC women congress in Farafenni on Saturday.

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He said he does not believe President Barrow can bring anything new to the table that he is not able to do in his two terms. “Your time is up Mr president, and we are calling on you to humbly handover State House and allow us to continue the work,” he addressed Barrow.

Bensouda said one would expect other candidates to come up with a manifesto but a sitting president should only show us what he has achieved not what he is going to do. “This is deception. But let me tell you that the politics of deception is over in this country. Those days where you can go to GRTS and mislead everybody is over. Today even our mothers are on social media using Tiktok and others, so nobody can mislead them,” Bensouda added, addressing Barrow.

According to him, governance goes beyond ‘political rallies and patronage’ but requires sincere love for country, truthfulness, unity and being level headed which he said are guiding principles of the UMC. Bensouda urged his supporters to tighten their belts, remain united and continue to push the UMC agenda to the grassroots and at all levels. He declared that by September the UMC will become the “biggest party” in the country.

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Opposition coalition talks

Mr Bensouda confirmed that the UMC is heavily engaged in the ongoing opposition coalition talks and even chaired one of its recent meeting.

“We want to work with everyone who has a good intention to change this country for the better. I want to make it clear that we are very much interested in joining with other parties, but we are not afraid to contest solo. We are going to continue these discussions and we will partner with those who share vision and programmes and wish to align with us. We are not here only to win elections; we are here to work for the country based on clear policies, programmes and vision. We want a Gambia where no youth will go to the back way, and live and work here to make a decent living for themselves and their families.

Security

The UMC leader also condemned the spate of violent crimes in the country and used the occasion to pay tribute to deceased UMC student wing member Yunusa Mbye who was recently stabbed in Fajara leading to his death.

Bensouda described Yunusa’s killing as one in many that exposes the vulnerable state of every Gambian with the exception of the president who he accused of entrusting his personal security to foreign forces. “Barrow’s security is in the hands of the Senegalese soldiers. If you cannot trust your citizens to protect you as president, then who else is protected in this country?” he asked.