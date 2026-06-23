GRA hosts workshop on ITAS

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By Aminata Ceesay

The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA), in partnership with the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs, has rolled out a new Integrated Tax Administration System (ITAS) aimed at modernising tax administration and improving service delivery.

The system was introduced Tuesday at a stakeholder engagement workshop held at the OIC Conference Hall in Bijilo.

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ITAS is part of the World Bank-funded Public Administration Modernisation for Citizen-Centric Service Delivery Project. It is designed to digitise tax processes through platforms such as e-registration, e-filing, e-payment and other online services, reducing manual procedures and expanding taxpayer access.

Deputy Commissioner and ITAS Project Manager Samba Sallah said the engagement marks a deliberate effort to involve taxpayers in shaping the system before full implementation.

“We are not developing this system in isolation. Taxpayers must contribute to ensure it responds to both administrative and user needs,” he said.

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Sallah stressed that the platform will simplify compliance, cut associated costs and allow taxpayers to access services remotely, eliminating the need for frequent visits to GRA offices. He urged participants to provide practical feedback to strengthen the system’s effectiveness.

Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe described ITAS as a major shift in the country’s domestic revenue administration, positioning it as a cornerstone of GRA’s digital transformation agenda.

“This system will fundamentally change how taxes are administered in The Gambia,” Darboe said.

He explained that taxpayers will be able to register businesses, file returns, make payments and process refund claims entirely online. He added that the system will strengthen transparency, improve efficiency and significantly reduce paperwork and in-person transactions.

“The future of tax administration is digital, efficient and anchored on service, transparency and integrity,” he stated.

Darboe emphasised that the system’s success will depend on widespread adoption, calling on businesses to champion its use within their organisations.

He also acknowledged the support of the World Bank, the Ministry of Finance and other partners in delivering the project, and reiterated the importance of tax compliance in financing national development, infrastructure and public services.

The workshop forms part of a nationwide sensitisation campaign ahead of the full rollout of ITAS, which GRA expects to mark a decisive transition to digital tax administration in The Gambia.