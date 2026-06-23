NaNA boss urges parliament to establish dedicated nutrition funding

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By Olimatou Coker

The Director General of the National Nutrition Agency (NaNA), Malang N Fofana, has called on the National Assembly to take decisive action in establishing a dedicated budget line for nutrition programmes in The Gambia.

Fofana made the call on Friday during a three-day sensitisation programme for members of the National Assembly Select Committee on Health, Education and Nutrition, held at NaNA.

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The programme, supported by the World Food Programme under the National Alliance for Food Fortification initiative, aims to strengthen collaboration between lawmakers and nutrition stakeholders, while equipping legislators with practical insights into ongoing interventions. Discussions focused on the status of food fortification and biofortification efforts across the country.

As part of the engagement, National Assembly Members (NAMs) also undertook a two-day field visit to key agricultural and industrial sites, including Mauro Farms, salt production facilities in Darsilameh in Kombo, and the Gambia Milling Corporation.

Addressing the lawmakers, Fofana urged members of the committee to champion sustained nutrition financing.

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“We want you to be champions — champions who will leave a legacy. A legacy of supporting a national nutrition agenda that delivers real results for this country,” he said.

He stressed that despite continued support from development partners, The Gambia still lacks a dedicated budget line for nutrition programmes, leaving critical interventions heavily dependent on external funding.

“Currently, most of our programmes rely on partners and donors. While government support exists, much of it goes into personal emoluments and operational costs. We need a specific budget line that directly funds nutrition interventions,” Fofana stated.

He underscored the need for stronger parliamentary advocacy and increased domestic resource mobilisation, warning that failure to invest in nutrition undermines long-term national development.

Fofana further explained that the engagement was designed to expose lawmakers to key findings from Food and Nutrition Development (FND) assessments and to highlight the role of food fortification in addressing malnutrition.

“We expect this engagement to influence how nutrition issues are prioritised and addressed in this country,” he added.

He emphasised that sustained collaboration with lawmakers is critical to strengthening policy frameworks and ensuring the continuity of national nutrition programmes.

Fofana also pointed to findings from ongoing studies, which reveal persistent barriers to accessing nutritious diets for many Gambians, reinforcing the urgency of scaling up investment in nutrition and food fortification initiatives.