Senegal: Amnesty International calls for release of Bougane Gueye

The director of Amnesty International in Senegal Seydi Gassama has reacted to the arrest and detention of Senegal’s opposition politician Bougane Gueye Dany who was arrested on Saturday, whilst on his way to Bakkel in eastern Senegal.

Bougane and other opposition figures such as Thierno Boccoum and Anta Babacarr Ngom had embarked on a journey to Bakkel to visit and support flood victims whose houses were destroyed recently. Their entourage was intercepted by the Gendarmerie Nationale.

A press statement from the Gendarmerie yesterday stated that Bougane Gueye Dany had refused to comply with their instructions, which led to his arrest.

Reacting to the incident on X (formerly Twitter) the Amnesty International boss said: “We call for the release of Mr Bougane Gueye Dani, who was taken into police custody following a refusal to comply, according to the national gendarmerie.”

Gassama said he is convinced that ‘this minor incident, which did not endanger anyone’s life, must be placed in the current pre-election context.’

He also called on the political class to show serenity in order to create the conditions for a free and peaceful legislative election.

“National solidarity with the victims of the disaster in the north-east must transcend political and social divisions,” he said.

