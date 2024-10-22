Banjul qualifies for second Bloomberg Youth Climate Change Fund

- Advertisement -

The city of Banjul has successfully defended its plans for funding for the second phase of the youth climate change fund under the Bloomberg CityLab programme.

At its annual meeting held this year in Mexico, the Bloomberg CityLab grant approved the second phase of the Banjul youth climate change fund which commences in January 2025 as continuation for the first phase which ended in December.

The Mayor of Banjul Rohey Malick Lowe expressed gratitude to the founder of the Bloomberg CityLab Micheal Bloomberg a former of New York for the support. “I am happy that Banjul is qualified for the next stage of the Youth Climate Action Fund which was announced at the Mexico meeting,” she said.

The eleventh Bloomberg CityLab, the preeminent global cities summit organised by Bloomberg Philanthropies in partnership with the Aspen Institute, convened more than 500 mayors and leading policymakers, innovators, and creatives in Mexico City, Mexico between October 14 to October 16.

The Boomberg CityLab was founded on the principle that important innovation is happening at the local level and that global impact can be achieved when cities share solutions. For over a decade, CityLab summits have convened the most influential mayors and voices from hundreds of cities worldwide.

In another development, Banjul will also compete in the Bloomberg Mayors Challenge for a One Million Dollar project with hundreds of other cities in the coming months. “We ask for your prayers,” Mayor Lowe said.