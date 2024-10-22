27 BCC STAFF INTERDICTED

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The Banjul City Council BCC is this morning left with only a skeleton staff after at least twenty-seven of its officials were placed on administrative leave by the Local Government Service commission yesterday, following an audit query now being investigated by the police.

According to the LGSC in a letter addressed to the CEO, the action is part of the government’s broader effort to address financial irregularities and ensure accountability.

The LGSC said the audit findings prompted the decision to send the officials on leave as a precautionary measure while further investigations are conducted to determine any misconduct or mismanagement of funds.

The letter reads in full: “The Local Government Service Commission (LGSC) at its meeting of 14 October 2024, noted with concern, the audit findings of Banjul City Council for the financial years ending 31 December 2021 and 31 December 2022, as well as the EU Banjul-Ostend Project for the period 1 January 2020 to 31 April. In light of these findings, the Ministry of Local Government has written to the office of the Inspector General of Police and copied the LGSC requesting for an investigation into the matter. To that effect, the Commission has accordingly decided that those who have been adversely mentioned be sent on administrative leave with immediate effect. They will be placed on half salary pending the final outcome of the investigation. Finally, they are to hand over their responsibilities and any council or project properties at their disposal to their deputies immediately without fail. Any subsequent decision (s) by the Commission will be based on the final outcome of the police investigation.”

The following individuals are affected by the order: Muhammed Cham – Finance/Project Manager, Katim Touray – Director of Planning & Development, Abdoulie J Corr – Audit Manager, Essaha Sowe – Senior Procurement Officer, Adama Faye – Admin Secretary, Ousman Jobe -City Link Coordinator, Macoumba Sanneh-Council Adviser, Mustapha ABE Sarr -Trade License Collector, Fatou Mbenga-Assistant PRO, Assan Jallow-Auditor, Oumie Darboe-Receiving Cashier, Kaddijatou Penn -Finance Officer, Marget B Samba-Protocol Officer, Alagie Njie-Market Collector, Maimuna Touray-Market Collector, Fatou Joof-Market Collector, Jorjoh Sagnia-Market Collector, Jalika Manneh-Market Collector, Amie Sillah-Market Collector, Ndey Ida Gaye-Market Collector, Oumie Darboe-Main Receiving Cashier, Sarjo Jammeh-IT Officer, Annette Camara Visibility/Communications Officer, Mbugouma Ismaila Jeng-Field Supervisor, Ousman Jobe-Coordinator EU Project, Momodou Kalleh-Field Supervisor and Timothy Secka-Electrician.

The LGSC letter was copied to the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Lands and Regional Government, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs, Auditor General and the Mayor of Banjul.