Gambia joins the Middle East Green Initiative

By Omar Bah

The Gambia has been admitted into the Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) during Wednesday’s inaugural ministerial meeting of the multilateral climate change forum.

At the meeting held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, The Gambia was admitted into MGI alongside 10 other countries, namely: Kenya, Algeria, Chad, Senegal, Burkina Faso, Lebanon, Nigeria, Guinea, the Central African Republic, and the United Kingdom (Observer Status).

According to its founding charter, MGI is open to countries in Central Asia, West Asia, North Africa, and Sub-Saharan Africa classified as regional members, while other nations across the world may be admitted as non-regional contributors.

Kenya was invited to join MGI as a regional member by Saudi Arabia.

Announced on 25th October 2021 during the first Middle East Climate Summit held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, MGI is aimed at combating climate change through collaboration, knowledge exchange, and investments in the green economy.