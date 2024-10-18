NPP’s Mbemba Drammeh resigns

- Advertisement -

Mbemba Drammeh, a founding member and strong supporter of the ruling National People’s Party NPP, has announced his resignation, citing poor governance.

In his resignation letter addressed to the party’s administrative secretary, Seedy Ceesay, Mr Drammeh who is based in Europe said: “I, Mbemba Drammeh, known as Mbemba Drammeh France, hereby respectfully tender my resignation as a member of the NPP with immediate effect. With this letter, I have decided to end all my affiliations with the NPP.”

He said his resignation is based on a personal decision.

“I have no personal problem with anybody, and nobody influenced my decision. I made this decision to resign from the NPP after pondering over the current issues confronting us as a nation. I believe I should take a back seat and give myself time to rethink,” he said.

He added, “As a citizen, I believe I should do better to help advance the development of my country. That is why I supported President Barrow and the NPP, but, looking at the way our country has been run, I cannot continue the self-denial and blindly support a government that is not serving its citizens well.”

He thanked the NPP executive and all those who worked with him closely in the formation of the party, especially those in the diaspora.