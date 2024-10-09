Win €50,000 in the Spin of Thrones 2 tournament!

- Advertisement -

Do you love gambling and want to become the king of success? Especially for the casino and big win fans, the global bookmaker company 1xBet has launched a grand tournament with a total prize pool of €200,000 + 27,050 FS.

What do you need to join?

1xBet offers simple and clear conditions so everyone can compete for the main prize:

Log in or register on 1xBet. Click the Take Part button on the promo page. Earn promo points for at least €0.1 bets (€0.1 = 1 point) in games from the Spin of Thrones 2 selection.

How to win a prize?

The Spin of Thrones 2 tournament will last until October 7 and consists of 25 stages. Players need to score a certain number of points at each of them to move on to the next level. To enter the top 3, you must complete 25 stages, and those who have reached level 18 can win a cash prize.

1st place – €50,000

2nd place – €30,000

3rd place – €25,000

4th place – €15,000

5th place – €10,000

6th-10th place – €3,000 each

11th-300th place – from €1,000 to €50

Prizes do not require wagering and will be credited to winners’ accounts within 72 hours after the promo ends.

Activity prizes and bonuses

Do you want to know another Spin of Thrones 2 tournament rule? Active users will get more chances to win! 1xBet will draw bonus free spins without wagering among those who have been betting for 10+ days in a row:

10 days – 10 packages of 15 FS

15 days – 10 packages of 30 FS

20 days – 10 packages of 60 FS

More than 20 days – 10 packages of 100 FS

But that’s not all! Players who reach stage 6 can also win bonus free spins without wagering:

For reaching stages 6-10 – 20 FS for 250 lucky participants

For reaching stages 11-15 – 50 FS for 100 lucky participants

For reaching stages 16-20 – 200 FS for 50 lucky participants

For reaching stages 21-25 – 500 FS for 10 lucky participants.

The race for the throne has begun – take part in the Spin of Thrones 2 tournament and win your amazing prize pool share!