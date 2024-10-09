NCCE sensitise local authorities on draft constitution

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The National Council for Civic Education, in partnership with UNDP with funding from the European Union GREAT Project, recently sensitised over 350 local authorities and youths on the new draft constitution.

Held in LRR, the day-long regional stakeholders roundtable engagement aims to spur effective and increased citizen participation in the constitutional building process and adequately inform and prepare citizens for the referendum that will usher in a new Constitution and a Third Republic.

The theme of the activity is “a new constitution for a New Republic: get informed, get involved.”.

Following the democratic change of government in December 2016, the current government embarked on significant reforms, including a legal reform aimed at developing a new constitution that upholds democratic principles, protects human rights, strengthens institutions, and promotes good governance in The Gambia.

The development of a new constitution for The Gambia is a significant undertaking that requires broad-based participation and inclusivity.

Despite the initial setback of the 2020 draft, the government has revived the process with the gazetting of a controversial revised draft, which will be tabled in parliament soon.

The roundtable talks with key stakeholders, civil society organisations, community leaders, and opinion influencers commenced on 28th September and concluded on 4th October, 2024, across the seven administrative areas.

Sering Faye, the Chairman NCCE, said it is crucial for Gambians to understand what is contained in the new draft so that they are able to participate effectively in the process.

He said the roundtable dialogue serve not only as a crucial platform for ensuring that diverse voices are heard but will also create awareness about the constitutional reform process, enabling citizens to participate actively.

James P Monibah, Project Specialist at UNDP, stresses the need for active participation by the citizenry in the process.

Enya Braun, head of governance at the EU delegation, said it is essential for the citizens to be well informed about the process of constitutional building.