Banking awareness campaign launched in schools

- Advertisement -

By Aminata S. Kuyateh

In a historic move, the Gambia Bankers Association (GBA) on Friday launched the first-ever banking awareness campaign targeting 13 schools within region 1.

The campaign, aimed at fostering financial literacy among students, was spearheaded by a high-profile delegation including the president, vice president, executive secretary, and senior executive members of the association.

- Advertisement -

The team kicked off the campaign with visits to several schools, including Gambia Senior Secondary, St Augustine’s Senior Secondary, and St Joseph’s Senior Secondary Schools, respectively.

The objective of the campaign is to engage with students on basic banking principles, the importance of saving, responsible borrowing, financial planning, and the role of banks in economic development.

The initiative underscores the GBA’s commitment to fostering a financially educated youth population capable of understanding and navigating the banking and financial systems in today’s dynamic world.

- Advertisement -

Isatou Jawara, president of the GBA, emphasised the need for students to develop financial responsibility at an earlier stage.

“Our mission is to engage with the future leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators in the Gambia. By doing so, we hope to bridge the gap in financial literacy and empower youths with tools needed to thrive in an increasingly complex world,” she said.

Madam Jawara informed the students that banking is not merely a function of storing money; it plays a crucial role in fostering economic stability and growth.

“Through lending, investment, and saving, banks help individuals and businesses alike to realise their potential,” she said.

She expressed gratitude to the schools, teachers, and students for the welcome.

Pa Alieu Ndow, executive secretary of the association, highlighted the long-term benefits of understanding banking systems in shaping future careers.

Bakary Ceesay, a representative of MoBSE, praised the initiative, noting that it complements ongoing efforts to incorporate practical financial education into the school curriculum.

The campaign will continue across the 13 schools with interactive sessions and presentations.