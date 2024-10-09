GTU SG decries overcrowded classrooms, low pay for teachers

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Marie Antoinette Corr, the Secretary General of the Gambia Teachers Union, has raised concerns over resource limitations, overcrowded classrooms, low pay and a lack of continuous professional development of teachers.

In a statement marking World Teachers’ Day 2024, Madam Corr said despite these obstacles, teachers have consistently demonstrated resilience, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to nurturing the next generation.

She disclosed that the theme for this year’s World Teachers’ Day is “Valuing Teacher Voices: Towards a New Social Contract for Education.”.

“Our work is not merely a job but a vocation that demands dedication and sacrifice. For this, we deserve recognition and the assurance that our voices matter. We must now come together to redefine the role of teachers in this new era,” she said.

SG Corr added that there has to be a new social contract that must include greater participation of teachers in policy-making, improved working conditions, including decent staff quarters for teachers, increased remuneration to meet regional and global standards, and investment in continuous professional development.

“There should be an Education Service Commission to cater for the increasing services and welfare of the education sector and respect for the teaching profession,” she stated, adding that a society that truly values education must place teachers at the heart of that system, recognising their work not just as a function but as a driver of progress and transformation.

“As we celebrate this day, we should remember that the future of education lies in our collaborative efforts, where teachers’ voices are heard and acted upon. Let us commit to forging a new social contract that values our profession, contributions, and impact on future generations,” she added.

Globally, she noted, teachers are overworked, undervalued, and underpaid.

“More and more teachers are leaving the profession, and few young people aspire to become teachers. This has resulted in a global shortage of over 44 million teachers, putting the right to education at risk. This has prompted a global call to strengthen the profession. Today, it is important that the voices of teachers are heard, respected, and valued,” she concluded.