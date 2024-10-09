GACH donates 50 solar panels to Sukuta

- Advertisement -

GACH Global’s philanthropic arm, the Abubakary Jawara Foundation, has donated 50 solar streetlights valued at D175,000 to the Sukuta community. This initiative aims to enhance security at the community’s cemetery, following a request from local residents.

According to the community, the donation of solar streetlights by GACH Global is significant for several reasons.

Former Deputy Governor of the West Coast Region, Musa Suso, said the donation enhances safety at the cemetery by improving lighting.

“The positive reception from residents underscores the donation’s immediate impact,” he said. Suso described Jawara as a true patriot whose support has touched almost every Gambian community and institution.

The deputy Imam of Sukuta, Babucarr Beye Cham, expressed delight and prayed for Jawara’s success and protection. While urging other Gambians to emulate Jawara’s philanthropist gesture, he emphasised the importance of recognising the final resting place.

Momodou Lamin Bojang, the Chief of Kombo North, expressed his profound appreciation and commended Jawara for the gesture.

Amadou Manneh, GACH Mining Sitte Manager, said: “This act reflects GACH’s commitment to corporate social responsibility, complementing government efforts in local development.”

He emphasised the need for community involvement in development, advocating that progress requires contributions from all stakeholders, not just the government.

Manneh reiterated the foundation’s commitment to assist in infrastructure improvements alongside government initiatives.

Jawara is highly regarded in Gambia for his philanthropic efforts. He recently received the Heroes Award for his contributions to society, expressing gratitude to Gambians for their support and promising continued service.

His foundation has been actively donating essential goods like rice and sugar to needy households, emphasising poverty alleviation and community integration. Jawara’s efforts are widely appreciated, with calls for others to emulate his generosity.