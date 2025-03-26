GTU urges drivers to prioritise passengers’ safety

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The President of the Gambia Transport Union GTU, Omar Ceesay, has urged all drivers and vehicle owners to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy for the safety of passengers.

Mr Ceesay made the call recently during a safety tip sharing for drivers and vehicle owners with The Standard.

“To ensure road safety and smooth traffic flow, all drivers and vehicle owners are advised to service their vehicles. They are also urged to avoid overloading as it endangers lives and violates traffic regulations.”

He advised the drivers to adhere strictly to the Highway Code traffic signs and to promote safe driving practices.

“Drive with caution and patience to prevent accidents and ensure the safety of passengers and other road users. Remember, the life you save could be your own or that of someone close to you.”

He said the GTU will collaborate with The Gambia Police Force and other security agencies to enhance security and ensure the safety of all passengers.