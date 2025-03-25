TOMBONG BANTERS WITH MOYS OVER STADIUM, NATIONAL TEAM

- Advertisement -

The administrative secretary for media communications of the opposition United Democratic Party, Tombong Saidy has described the current lack of an approved venue for international matches as a national disgrace and demonstration that the Barrow government has neglected the youths, and the national team, the Scorpions.

In a lengthy comment on this matter Mr Saidy wrote: “The Gambia’s youth have long been the backbone of the nation’s future, yet the Barrow NPP Kereng Kaffo government, particularly the ministry of youth and sports, continues to fail them.

The recent debacle surrounding the national football team, the Scorpions, is a glaring example of this neglect. Despite the ‘Kereng Kaffo’ government’s claims of prioritising youth development and sports, their actions paint a different picture. The Scorpions, a source of national pride, have been forced to play all their home matches in foreign countries due to the substandard condition of the Independence Stadium. This is not just an embarrassment; it is a betrayal of the Gambian youth and a clear indication of the ‘Kereng kaffo’ government’s apathy.

The Independence Stadium, once a symbol of national unity and sporting excellence, has been rendered unfit to host Fifa-sanctioned matches. This is despite the ‘Kereng Kaffo’ government spending hundreds of millions of dalasis on its renovation. The question on every Gambians mind is: Where did all that money go?. How is it possible that after such a significant investment, the stadium still fails to meet basic Fifa standards?.

The lack of transparency and accountability in this matter is deeply troubling and raises serious concerns about the ‘Kereng Kaffo’ government’s commitment to youth and sports development.

The consequences of this neglect were painfully evident in the match between The Gambia and Kenya, played in an empty stadium in Ivory Coast. The Scorpions, despite leading twice, ended up drawing 3-3. It is not far-fetched to argue that had the match been played in The Gambia, with the support of a home crowd, the outcome could have been different. The absence of a home advantage is a direct result of the ‘Kereng Kaffo’ government’s failure to provide a suitable venue for the national team. This is not just a sporting issue; it is a national disgrace.

The Barrow NPP ‘Kereng Kaffo’ government’s indifference to the plight of the Scorpions, is symptomatic of a broader disregard for the youth of The Gambia. Young people in the country face numerous challenges, including unemployment, limited access to quality education, and a lack of opportunities for personal and professional development. Sports, particularly football, have always been a source of hope and inspiration for many Gambian youths. By neglecting the national team and failing to invest in proper infrastructure, the ‘Kereng kaffo’ government is sending a clear message that the dreams and aspirations of the youth do not matter.

Enough is enough. The Gambian people deserve better. The youth of this nation deserve a government that prioritises their needs and invests in their future and a UDP government would do that. The Ministry of Youth and Sports must be held accountable for its failures. The NPP ‘Kereng Kaffo’ government must take immediate steps to bring the Independence Stadium up to Fifa standards and ensure that the Scorpions can play their home matches on Gambian soil. Furthermore, there must be a thorough investigation into how the funds allocated for the stadium’s renovation were spent. The National Assembly must do something about this. Transparency and accountability are non-negotiable.

The Barrow NPP ‘Kereng Kaffo’ government has a responsibility to the youth of The Gambia. It is time for them to step up and fulfill that responsibility. The Scorpions are more than just a football team; they are a symbol of national pride and unity. By failing to support them, the government is failing the entire nation. The youth of The Gambia are watching, and they will not forget. The youths will surely do the needful in 2026.”.

M0YS reacts

However, in a swift response, the ministry of youth and sports accused Mr Saidy of attempting to distorts facts and ignoring the unprecedented investment the Barrow government under took for youth and sports in the country. The full response from the ministry reads: ‘The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS) finds it necessary to address the politically motivated claims made by Tombong Saidy, which misrepresented the government’s commitment to youth and sports development in The Gambia. His position is attempted to distort the facts and ignores the unprecedented investments made by President Barrow’s administration in youth development, particularly in football that seems to be the premise of his article.

President Adama Barrow’s government is the first in Gambian history to allocate hundreds of millions of dalasis to the national team to fund its operations at an unparalleled level. This support hugely contributed to The Gambia’s first-ever qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in 2021, a milestone the country had waited for over 50 years, including when Tombong Saidy himself was chairman of the campaign called “Gambia For Gold”.

The Gambia secured its second consecutive Afcon qualification, again backed by significant government funding.

In both Afcon tournaments, the government fully covered The Gambia’s participation costs worth more than Two Hundred and Thirty Million Dalasis (D230,000,000), except for minimal support from corporate sponsors. These are facts that Tombong Saidy expediently ignored.

In the ongoing 2026 World Cup qualifiers, the government has so far supported the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) with over D32million to fund the national team, including D10 million for the current double-leg fixtures alone. These contributions have significantly improved travel, accommodation, and allowances for the Scorpions, ensuring they compete at the highest level with comfort – something that the Scorpions never enjoyed before the advent of the Barrow’s government.

Independence Stadium

Tombong Saidy criticised the state of the Independence Stadium without acknowledging that its dilapidation was inherited from the past government that he was a part of. The stadium had never undergone any upgrade in 40 years, despite previous governments having the opportunity to do so. Tombong Saidy was a member of the board of directors of the Independence stadium between 2011 to 2015 – a time the stadium further deteriorated with multiple Caf requests for its renovation. He should tell people what he did then as a board member to upgrade the country’s only stadium.

Being part of the management that oversaw the wrecking of the stadium, Tombong has no moral standing to speak on stadium issues. The Ministry of Youth and Sports and government in general took responsibility where others failed, securing funding and overseeing the complete remodeling of the stadium, which will soon be completed to the satisfaction of all.

Stadium renovation is a complex, resource-intensive process and that’s why until today several other countries are hosting their matches in another country. Those who wish to understand the costs involved should research the expenses of similar projects across Africa. In reality, the funds allocated for the Independence Stadium are far lower than what other countries spent or spending to upgrade their facilities to meet the same Caf standards.

Local Government in sports development

Mr. Tombong Saidy said a UDP government will change the status quo. We ask that he should not wait for his party to be in central government before making contributions to sports and youth development. His party-controlled councils have the mandate to support local sports infrastructure, yet to date, not a single mini stadium football pitch has been rehabilitated or a sport infrastructure built by these councils with tax-payers’ money. If he is truly concerned about youth and sports, he should begin by holding his party’s councils accountable for their failure to invest in local sports facilities before waiting for them to come to central government – local councils are governments too”.