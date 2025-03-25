- Advertisement -

The March 14 meeting between senior Chinese, Russian, and Iranian officials in Beijing marks a turning point in the ongoing efforts to resolve Iran’s nuclear issue. Against the backdrop of mounting tensions and stalled negotiations, the joint statement issued after the meeting chaired by Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, and with the participation of Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov Sergey Alexeevich and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, reaffirmed the necessity of terminating unilateral sanctions and rejecting the use of force. This Beijing-hosted meeting reflects not only the shifting dynamics of global diplomacy but also China’s increasingly influential and stabilizing role in resolving complex international conflicts.

Iran’s nuclear program has long been at the center of global geopolitical tension. Since the 2000s, Iran’s nuclear ambitions have triggered intense scrutiny from the international community, leading to a series of sanctions imposed by the United Nations, the United States, and the European Union. The 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) agreement reached between the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, the EU and Iran was a diplomatic breakthrough, after Iran committed its nuclear program would be exclusively peaceful. It eased tensions and Iran received some sanction relief.

However, the US withdrawal from the JCPOA under the first Donald Trump administration in 2018 reignited uncertainty. Despite efforts by the remaining signatories to salvage the agreement, the imposition of renewed sanctions and political pressure complicated things. The Joe Biden administration’s attempt to restart negotiations was hampered by the lingering mistrust and the broader geopolitical shifts in the post-pandemic world.

With his return to the White House, Trump revived his “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran in February, which means third parties involved in business with Tehran will also be sanctioned. This has added further strain to an already fragile situation.

A broader issue with the sanction’s strategy is that sanctions have repeatedly failed to produce sustainable solutions. In today’s multipolar world, where even small states are increasingly asserting their strategic autonomy, coercive measures are insufficient to address global challenges. The G20 Summit in Brazil reflected this evolving reality, highlighting that no country can dictate terms in the international order, whether through economic pressure or military dominance.

What sets the Beijing meeting apart is not only its timing but also the strategic alignment of the participating states in rejecting unilateralism and advocating for dialogue. China’s role as host is particularly significant. Beijing has shown itself to be a credible and neutral mediator in Middle Eastern affairs, a region where external interventions exacerbated tensions rather than resolving them. China’s balanced approach was evident in last year’s historic breakthrough, with Chinese mediation facilitating the restoration of diplomatic ties between longstanding rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran. This demonstrated that China’s diplomatic model, grounded in mutual respect, non-interference, and dialogue, can produce tangible results even in one of the world’s most volatile regions.

In the context of Iran’s nuclear issue, China’s pragmatic five-point proposal includes a call for peaceful resolution through political and diplomatic means, mutual respect for Iran’s right to peaceful nuclear energy under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of nuclear weapons, and opposition to the reactivation of the JCPOA’s snapback mechanism, a mechanism for swift reimposition of UN sanctions if it considers Iran is violating its pledge.

China’s emphasis is on a step-by-step, reciprocal approach, urging all parties, including the United States, to demonstrate political sincerity and resume dialogue. By advocating a balanced framework that addresses both non-proliferation concerns and Iran’s sovereign rights, China is reinforcing its image as a stabilizing force in the Middle East.

The Beijing meeting is also significant for the diplomatic message it conveys. China’s success in facilitating this trilateral dialogue highlights its growing influence in shaping global security frameworks. The joint statement’s focus on eliminating unilateral sanctions and fostering dialogue reflects a broader shift in global power dynamics, where emerging powers like China are increasingly setting the terms for conflict resolution. In a world where military dominance and economic coercion have proven ineffective in resolving deep-rooted disputes, China’s diplomatic strategy offers an alternative model centered on consensus-building and political engagement. The Beijing meeting signals that future diplomatic breakthroughs may no longer hinge on Western-led initiatives but on multilateral platforms where emerging powers play a central role.

Beijing’s ability to bring together key stakeholders and facilitate constructive dialogue underscores its strategic shift from a regional power to a global diplomatic leader. As geopolitical tensions continue to evolve, the Beijing meeting is a reminder that effective conflict resolution in the 21st century will depend not on dominance, but on the ability to build trust and foster dialogue among all parties involved.

CGTN