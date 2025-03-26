Airport Security personnel trained in passenger profiling

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

In a bid to combat drug trafficking at the Banjul International Airport, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), in collaboration with the European Union (EU), recently opened a five-day intensive training programme for security personnel stationed at the Joint Airport Interdiction Task Force (JAITF).

The personnel responsible for providing security at the Banjul International Airport are been trained on air-passenger profiling and targeting.

Held at the Banjul International Airport, the 5-day training aims to equip the personnel with advanced techniques to be able to target high-risk air passengers and disrupt the trafficking of illicit drugs.

The personnel drawn from the Gambia Police Force, Immigration Department, Customs, and SIS are also trained in intelligence-led profiling, behavioural analysis, and interagency cooperation.

It is conducted by experts from Nigeria and supported by UNODC officials.

Fabienne Rousselle, UNODC Representative, said the training will tackle the targeting and ensure the control of high-risk passengers.

To the participants, Rousselle said: “Try to learn from our trainers and each other. Be curious and open-minded because illicit traffickers and criminal organisations always look out for new opportunities.”

She said the training is a rare opportunity for the participants to learn new strategies on how to stay alert.

“We want a replica of Nigeria’s success story which has dismantled trafficking at Lagos Airport,” she said.

Raphaël Brigandi, EU’s Deputy Head of EU, praised Gambia’s Joint Airport Interdiction Task Force (JAITF) for seizing 200kg of drugs since 2020, including a recent MDMA bust.

Demba Ceesay, Director General of DLEAG, stressed the need for security personnel to demonstrate integrity and seek collaboration.

“Training without ethics is futile. Our unity at the top must mirror down on the ground.”

With West Africa increasingly targeted by traffickers, the training also aims to enhance Gambia’s role as a regional security bulwark. The officers were urged to leverage new skills to protect the country’s reputation and contribute to broader anti-crime efforts.