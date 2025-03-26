National Assembly hosts Open Day

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The National Assembly recently hosted the fourth edition of its Open Parliamentary Day, designed to enhance public understanding of legislative processes and foster engagement. This event, held in partnership with the Westminster Foundation for Democracy, provided citizens, stakeholders, and development partners an opportunity to interact with National Assembly Members (NAMs) and staff, discuss parliamentary functions, and explore the Assembly’s history and achievements.

Organised under the theme ‘Bringing the Parliament Closer to the People,’ the events highlights included discussions on legislative milestones such as the Anti-Corruption Bill and Prohibition of Torture Bill, as well as oversight efforts by committees focusing on education, health, agriculture, and finance. The event featured thematic group discussions on legislative business and governance and emphasised principles like inclusion, transparency, and accountability to strengthen democracy.



Clerk Khalifa Mbaye said the annual event is not just a gathering but a reaffirmation of the parliament’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and people-centered governance.

“This provides a unique opportunity for Gambians from all walks of life to engage directly with their representatives, understand parliamentary processes and appreciate the crucial role that the institution plays in shaping the governance of our beloved nation,” he said.

Tabou Njie Sarr, Country Director of Westminster Foundation, remarked that the WFD has been a long-time partner to the National Assembly and they have worked together in the implementation of various projects.



“The open day is a platform where members of Parliament and staff will share their unique history, role, and work as well as challenges and successes of the Assembly and bring closer to the people,” she added.

Deputy Speaker Seedy Njie said the event continues to demonstrate the commitment of the leadership of the Assembly to ensuring accessibility, inclusiveness, and transparency.

“It also demonstrates that members of the National Assembly are continuously putting the people first in the performance of their duties and responsibilities,” DS Njie said.

He disclosed that the parliament is planning to launch an annual Speaker’s Seminar Lecture Series.

“This will be a platform for legal and law-provoking debates on matters of the legislature and how they relate to expanding democracy and improving the general well-being of our people,” he explained.

Last week’s event was witnessed by dignitaries from various organisations and students who asked parliamentarians questions relating to the constitution, law-making, and parliamentary proceedings.

British Deputy High Commissioner Martin Norman said the initiative will strengthen relations between NAMs and the people they serve.