CG Darboe leads GRA delegation to Abidjan

The Commissioner General of The Gambia Revenue Authority, Yankuba Darboe, has led a team of senior officials from GRA and other relevant ministries on a visit to the Tax Administration of Côte D’Ivoire.

The visit is part of ongoing efforts to implement an Electronic Invoicing System in The Gambia.

According to the GRA, this initiative is a crucial step in modernising Value Added Tax administration for enhanced revenue collection.

“The visit aim at assessing the legal requirements, technical specifications, functional capabilities, and the effectiveness of the E-Invoicing solution. By adopting an E-invoicing system, the Authority seeks to simplify the invoicing process, reduce errors, and improve the accuracy of tax reporting,” the GRA said.

The introduction of an E-Invoicing system, the authority added, will bring significant benefits to both taxpayers and the GRA.

“It will ensure accurate and verifiable invoicing records, reduce paperwork and administrative burdens for businesses, facilitating real-time monitoring and improving tax compliance and minimise manual data entry and associated inaccuracies.”

The authority said it remains committed to leveraging technology to enhance tax administration, improve taxpayer experiences and service delivery.