31.2 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, October 8, 2024
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Sports

Wafu-U-17: GAMBIA DRAWN AGAINST SENEGAL, LIBERIA AND GUINEA

16
- Advertisement -

The West Africa Football Union (Wafu) Zone A, yesterday conducted the draw for its Under-17, taking place in Thies, Senegal later this month.
The tournament will be played from 20 October to the 3rd November, in Thies, Senegal.
The Baby Scorpions will open their account on the opening day of the competition against Guinea at 6pm kicking off at Stade Lat Dior, in Thies. The Gambia will then face host Senegal two days later before wrapping up the group stage with a match against Liberia on 26 October at Annexe Stade Abdoulay Wade. The other group comprises of Mali, Mauritania, Sierra Leone and Guinea Bissau.
The championship also serves as the qualifiers for the Afcon Under-17 finals.

Previous article
Scorpions warming up for double header against Madagascar
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions