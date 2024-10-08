Wafu-U-17: GAMBIA DRAWN AGAINST SENEGAL, LIBERIA AND GUINEA

- Advertisement -

The West Africa Football Union (Wafu) Zone A, yesterday conducted the draw for its Under-17, taking place in Thies, Senegal later this month.

The tournament will be played from 20 October to the 3rd November, in Thies, Senegal.

The Baby Scorpions will open their account on the opening day of the competition against Guinea at 6pm kicking off at Stade Lat Dior, in Thies. The Gambia will then face host Senegal two days later before wrapping up the group stage with a match against Liberia on 26 October at Annexe Stade Abdoulay Wade. The other group comprises of Mali, Mauritania, Sierra Leone and Guinea Bissau.

The championship also serves as the qualifiers for the Afcon Under-17 finals.