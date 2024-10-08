31.2 C
Tuesday, October 8, 2024
Scorpions warming up for double header against Madagascar

More and more Scorpions are loading their tails with lethal venom for the two crucial Afcon 2025 qualifiers against Madagascar to be played in Morrocco.
Shortly after unveiling his team for the two matches, Coach Jonathan McKinstry and his technical staff headed for Casablanca to wait for the arrival of the boys. Goalkeeper Lamin Saidy from Real de Banjul travelled along with the coach while the rest of the team started landing Sunday night to Monday morning. Preparations for the doubleheader against Madagascar will began with intensive training.
The first match will be played on the 11 October and the second, on the 14 October.

