UDP youth president urges vigilance amid defections to UCM in Bakau

By Aminata Kuyateh

The leader of the United Democratic Party (UDP) youth wing Hagi Suwaneh on Sunday called on party supporters in Bakau to remain vigilant and focused ahead of the 2026 presidential elections, warning against what he described as “destructive politics” and internal distractions that could derail the party’s mission to unseat President Adama Barrow’s government.

‎‎Suwaneh made the remarks during a UDP meeting held in Bakau Tamba Kunda, where party officials and supporters gathered to renew their commitment to the party’s leadership. The meeting came fresh on the heels of a number of high profile resignations in Bakau from the party to the newly formed Unite for Change Movement UCM of Mayor Talib Bensouda.

But the youth president dismissed claims of a growing faction within the UDP, as the thoughts of “misguided’ mindsets .

‎‎“Some people resigned based on their own understanding that they have to lead a movement to be able to get into power. But the UDP is already above those kinds of mindsets,” Suwaneh said. “Our problem today is Adama Barrow, not a faction of people.” he noted.

‎Suwaneh accused the Barrow administration of large-scale financial mismanagement, citing the recently released audit report which he said exposed loads of money unaccounted for in a period of three years alone.

‎“The hope of The Gambia is in the UDP. Our focus is to liberate the country from the corrupt hands of Adama Barrow, not to be distracted by internal factions,” he said.

‎‎Meanwhile, Assan Touray, National Assembly Member for Bakau, expressed satisfaction with the turnout at the meeting and reaffirmed Bakau’s allegiance to the UDP.

‎“It’s been said that Bakau has changed to Talib Ahmed Bensouda. That is not the case. The reason for organising this meeting is to reaffirm our support to the UDP,” Touray said.

‎‎“The people of Bakau are very conscious when it comes to politics. If the formation of Talib’s party becomes a reason for them to change, I see no reason why they should do that,” he added.

The Bakau meeting came amid growing speculation about internal divisions in the town following the formation of the Unite for Change Movement by Talib Bensouda. However, both Suwaneh and Touray emphasised that the UDP remains united and ready to contest the 2026 elections as the country’s main opposition force.