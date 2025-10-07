NAO defends integrity of reports

- Advertisement -

Press release

The National Audit Office (NAO) observes public commentary regarding the recently published Government of The Gambia (GOTG) audit reports for 2021, 2022 and 2023.

This rejoinder seeks to provide clarifications on the misperceptions about the issues of leakage and tampering of the reports.

The public is reminded that the GoTG audit reports 2021, 2022 and 2023 were published by the Auditor General on 29 September 2025, following their tabling by the Hon. Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs and a motion by the National Assembly for publication of the reports for public access.

Therefore, claims that the NAO staff leaked the reports are not substantiated. Official notices about the submission and publication of the reports were posted on the NAO social media channels for public information.

The audit reports are always duly published on NAO’s website www.nao.gm. Also, the claims of tampered reports are seriously false. Stakeholders are reminded that the audit process is very robust and includes multiple review layers before the AG’s signature. Additionally, the audit process includes phases before the final report is issued. Audit findings at the draft reporting stage could be addressed and thus might or might not reflect in the final report depending on the ‘evidence’ provided as well as the significance of the matter (s) based on the auditor’s professional judgement.

Therefore, claiming that the AG made changes to the 2023 GoTG report is not only misleading but inaccurate.

This audit was finalised by the audit team and signed by the new AG in accordance with the established internal process. The inaccuracies and misleading information about the reports undermine the good work of the NAO, the impact and objectives of public sector auditing. We encourage media outlets and the general public to follow our social media pages on LinkedIn, X and Facebook for necessary updates and the website to access published reports. We remain committed to transparency, open communication and accountability to the citizens. We also value ongoing collaboration with the media and the public and encourage access to our communication unit through our platforms or website (contact us form) for information or clarifications. We reassure all stakeholders that our staff remain dedicated to professionalism, integrity, and accountability in public sector auditing.