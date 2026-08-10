COALITION CHAIRMAN CALLS FOR PROBE INTO CLAIMS OF INDUCEMENT

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The chairman of the Coalition Mediation Committee Professor Yerro Mballow has called for an immediate, independent investigation into all allegations of inducement directed at a member of his committee and other stakeholders during talks to unite oppositions around a single candidate.

The talks appear to have collapsed after several parties including the UDP walked away. Out of the four candidates initially touted to contest for flag-bearer for the remaining parties, two withdrew while one reached a consensus to step aside for eventual winner Talib without an election.

- Advertisement -

Explaining the developments during Saturday’s controversial convention, Mballow who has been leading the talks which lasted for 113 days, said on the scheduled day for the voting and announcement of the coalition flag-bearer, the leader of APP-Sobeyaa, Essa Faal formally submitted a letter of withdrawal from the talks, citing concerns over the conduct of the CMC and alleged inducements in the process.

He said following the receipt of these “serious” allegations of inducements directed at a member of the CMC and other stakeholders during the talks, he and former vice president Fatoumatta Jallow-Tambajang recommended an immediate two-week suspension of the voting to allow for an independent investigation in defence of the integrity of the process.

He said following the recommendation, he and Mrs Tambajang left the meeting because their conviction was that a new Gambia cannot be built on “compromised foundations” and that Coalition 2026 was founded on transparency, fairness, and national interest.

- Advertisement -

He said despite their recommendation for the proceedings to be suspended, the spokesperson of the CMC, Assan Martin and the remaining political stakeholders proceeded with consultations in the hall where the remaining contenders reached a consensus, conceded to Talib Bensouda and announced him as the flag- bearer.

According to Mballow, the people deserve a process that is “above reproach”. He said the committee is calling for an immediate, independent investigation into all allegations of inducement and matters raised in withdrawal letters; preservation of all relevant evidence by parties and stakeholders and an emergency stakeholder meeting within seven days to review the events and agree the way forward.

Mballow reiterated that his committee remains committed to the ideals of Coalition 2026 and urges all parties, contenders, and the Gambians to remain calm and support efforts to restore credibility and unity to the process.