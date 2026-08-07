3 columnists jailed for insulting President Faye

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The Dakar Magistrates’ Court delivered its verdict on Wednesday in the case of three media figures close to the Pastef party standing trial for insulting President Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

Mandoumbé Diop alias “Lamiñu Daarou”, was sentenced to three months in prison, while Maguèye Diaw alias “Oustaz Thiep” and Moustapha Ndiaye alias “Ndiaye Touba”, each received two-month prison sentences.

The three defendants, contributors to the online media outlet Feeñal Digital, were prosecuted for “insulting the head of state” and “public indecency”. The events stem from the posting of a video on TikTok, recorded during the Magal of Mbacké Bari, in which they prayed that “misfortune and death” would befall “the one who betrayed the Pastef project”. This wording was widely interpreted as referring to President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, even though his name was not mentioned.

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Placed in pretrial detention on July 30, the three commentators were tried under summary proceedings. Their lawyer, Aby Nar Ndiaye, argued for their acquittal, maintaining that the offence of insulting the head of state requires explicit designation and that the video merely recounted a “discussion between friends.”

Seneweb