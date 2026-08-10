Bensouda wins controversial coalition candidate selection

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The ongoing opposition talks to select a single candidate under the Coalition Taskforce Mediation Committee closed controversially over the weekend with Kanifing Mayor Talib Bensouda, the leader of the Unite party confirmed as the flag-bearer.

The process was marred by controversy after one of the top contenders, Essa Faal, withdrew hours before the selection began citing irreconcilable differences in negotiations and allegations of irregularities including inducements.

- Advertisement -

Faal’s withdrawal left only Bensouda and Professor Sidat Yaffa as two contestants. However, following internal negotiation, a consensus was reached with Professor Yaffa pulling out and leaving Talib unopposed.

More than 20 parties and groups started the talks but UDP, ADD, PPP, PAP and others withdrew citing fundamental disagreements over the selection model, governance and voting processes.

Mr Bensouda is now backed by the Pastef-Gambia, People’s Rights Party, Forward Gambia, National Reform Congress, Gambia Movement for Progress, Save The Gambia and National Development Association. Gambia Sustainable & Environmental Movement (GSEM) yesterday issued a statement saying it has not endorsed Bensouda even though it was listed as one of the movements said to have backed him.

- Advertisement -

Bensouda’s Unite party had earlier on signed a partnership with the National Unity Party led by Lamin J Darbo.

In his acceptance speech, Bensouda said: “This is not a victory for one party. It is a victory for the idea that Gambians and political forces with different histories, identities and perspectives can come together around one national purpose… Our differences are real, but so is the national purpose that brings us together. ‎The task before us is now clear: take this coalition to the Gambian people, earn their trust and build a government that puts national interest above party, personal and sectional interest.”

Bensouda said their doors will remain “open to those who withdrew” from the process, saying “this is a national project for every Gambian who believes that our country deserves” a better future.