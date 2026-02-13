Darboe exhorts kung fu warriors, youths to be politically engaged

- Advertisement -

By Sirrah Touray

Addressing a group of young people who joined his party yesterday, UDP leader Ousainu Darboe called on youths to embrace national politics because they have a high stake in combatting bad governance in The Gambia.

The group named Strike Back Warriors Kung fu Association with over 300 members, officially joined the UDP and adopted Mr Lamin Mass as their honorary father.

In his address, Mr Darboe expressed his satisfaction with the leadership of the group, which includes Ebrima Jallow, Omar Mbaye, and Hamidou Jallow.

He addressed the perception that the UDP is an “old people’s party”, pointing out that the new members are young individuals.

“I’m very impressed and hopeful because these are young people below thirty years. This proves that the notion that the UDP consists of old people is wrong,” he averred.

Darboe said he was proud of the youths choosing political engagement over irregular migration.

He exhorted his party’s new members to see themselves as “leaders of tomorrow” and endeavour to combat poor governance.

The UDP leader highlighted his party’s contributions to national sports, including wrestling, basketball, and football. He stated a desire to see Gambian youths participate in international competitions, and said sport brings the country together.

Darboe told the youths that with consistency they will bring about change in the country.