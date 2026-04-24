Barrow receives message from Xi Jinping as Gambia, China mark 10 years of renewed friendship

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Press release, State House, Banjul: President Adama Barrow received the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, who delivered a message from President Xi Jinping to the Gambian leader marking 10 years of renewed friendship and restoration of formal diplomatic relations.

Ambassador Lui Jin conveyed President Xi’s appreciation for President Barrow’s earlier correspondence and reaffirmed the enduring and strategic nature of the bilateral partnership.

In his message, President Xi Jinping underscored the pragmatic and mutually beneficial character of relations between the two countries and assured that the planned power plant project will commence in the near future, reflecting China’s continued commitment to supporting The Gambia’s development priorities.

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In return, President Barrow expressed his appreciation for The Gambia’s relationship with China, describing it as a win-win partnership for both countries. He outlined his administration’s key priority areas in health, agriculture and electricity, and sought China’s support.

The president acknowledged the Chinese food aid as instrumental in supporting vulnerable families, particularly in the provinces. He encouraged China to sustain the assistance and further welcomed the opening of the Chinese market to The Gambia’s groundnut exports, noting that increased trade will motivate farmers to increase their production.

On healthcare, he reaffirmed his government’s commitment to bringing quality services closer to the citizens.

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Regarding energy, President Barrow emphasised the need for sufficient domestic power generation. He referenced plans to build solar plants to ensure a sustainable energy supply and strengthen national security, stating “we cannot industrialise without affordable and accessible energy.”

The chief of staff at the Office of the President, Mr Alieu Loum, reiterated The Gambia government’s steadfast adherence to the “One-China Policy” at both bilateral and multilateral levels. He also recalled on-going engagements with Chinese counterparts on key initiatives, including the malaria programme, provision of medical supplies, and the implementation of small and smart projects. He further highlighted cooperation in the development of health facilities, the establishment of the Foreign Service Academy, and the importance of timely delivery of essential medical supplies.

Mr Loum emphasised that sustained high-level exchanges would further deepen cooperation and accelerate the implementation of priority projects, including Phase III of the agricultural support programme.

Among other matters, discussions covered expanding exchange programmes and exploring additional avenues to further strengthen the already cordial and productive relations between the two countries.