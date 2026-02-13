Ministers Ceesay, Badjie make case for Gambia at Türkiye-Africa forum

- Advertisement -

By Yeni Şafak

Turkish and African business leaders, policymakers, and diplomats gathered for the final day of the 14th World Cooperation of Industries (WCI) Forum in İstanbul, as two days of high-level dialogue, trade talks, and sectoral cooperation come to a close.

The forum, which brought together commercial delegations from across Africa with Türkiye’s leading manufacturers and exporters, served as a platform to deepen economic partnerships and chart a shared roadmap for the future.

On the closing day, participants reflected on key outcomes, including a surge in bilateral trade, new defence industry agreements, and a shared commitment to sustainable cooperation beyond traditional aid models.

Dr Ismaila Ceesay, The Gambia’s Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services, stressed that in an era of digital transformation, geopolitical fragmentation, and climate crisis, no nation can grow in isolation.

“We need a cooperation model that is intentional, strategic, and inclusive—one that fosters shared values, technology transfer, capacity development, and equitable partnerships. For Gambia, cooperation is not just a slogan; it is a national strategy,” he said.

Ceesay pointed to the US$66 million trade volume between Türkiye and The Gambia in 2025 as a strong foundation, but noted significant potential for growth through increased exports, greater Turkish investment, upgraded port and logistics infrastructure, and deeper ties in vocational training and value-added production.

Youths and Sport Minister Bakary Badjie reinforced the continent’s readiness to engage.

“Africa continues to be one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, with a vast population and an expanding market. On behalf of my government and ministry, I say this: Africa is ready—and The Gambia is ready to welcome you.”

Speaking at the forum, Türkiye Deputy Minister of Trade, Mahmut Gürcan, underscored the concrete results of his country’s multi-dimensional engagement with Africa. He noted that trade volume between Türkiye and Africa, which stood at US$5.4 billion in 2003, had reached approximately US$40 billion by 2025—a nearly sevenfold increase.

“In 2025 alone, bilateral trade volume with African countries increased by 9 percent compared to the previous year,” Gürcan said.

He emphasised that Türkiye is no longer only a recipient of investment but an active investor abroad, deepening economic ties through strategic projects.

“Given the uncertainty and unpredictability in the global economy, we believe it is essential to diversify and deepen the existing technological links between Türkiye and Africa. This will allow us to positively transform our bilateral relations and unlock new opportunities for collaboration.”

Gürcan also stressed the need for an updated roadmap in response to Africa’s growing global significance. “As a ministry, we will proceed with a strategy aimed at advancing trade and economic relations with African countries through a refined vision in the 2025 period. Within this framework, Türkiye is positioned to become a key trade partner of the African Continental Free Trade Area.”

Türkiye’s Deputy Minister of National Defence, Salih Ayhan, highlighted the expanding role of Türkiye’s defence industry in Africa, moving beyond traditional supplier relationships toward strategic partnership.

“Our Bayraktar TB2 UAVs, ATAK helicopters, and high-tech defence systems are now becoming guarantees of peace across a vast geography—from Somalia to Nigeria, from Libya to Senegal,” Ayhan stated.

Organisers noted high levels of participation and optimism, with many delegates describing this year’s forum as a turning point in Türkiye-Africa economic relations.