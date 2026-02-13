Ecowas First Ladies to discuss gender-based violence in Gambia

- Advertisement -

By Is’haq Ahmed

The Ecowas Commission’s Department of Human Development and Social Affairs has organised a regional first ladies forum on zero tolerance for gender-based violence in Banjul from 24 to 26 March.

The Banjul meeting, in collaboration with the West African Health Organisation and the Gambian authorities, has deployed a technical mission for the Ecowas First Ladies forum.

The mission forms part of the implementation of the regional SWEDD-plus project, supported by the World Bank, which aims to strengthen the empowerment of women and girls and combat gender-based violence in West and Central Africa.

The mission brought together representatives of relevant sectoral ministries, the Office of the First Lady, technical and financial partners, as well as the national organising committees of the forum.

Its objective is to assess the level of preparedness, identify remaining challenges, and finalise the technical, logistical, and institutional arrangements required for the successful organisation of the Forum.

As part of this renewal process, Ecowas is implementing critical and strategic programmes that will deepen cohesion and progressively eliminate identified barriers to full integration. In this way, the estimated 300 million citizens of the community can ultimately take ownership of the realisation of the new vision of moving from an Ecowas of states to an Ecowas of the people by 2050.