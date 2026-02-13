Chinese ambassador visits The Standard’s new offices

- Advertisement -

The Chinese ambassador to The Gambia, Liu Jin, on Wednesday paid a courtesy visit to The Standard newspaper offices as part of a routine engagement with media houses to cement relations and partnerships.

During the visit, Ambassador Jin discussed with the management of the newspaper company issues related to the deepening Sino-Gambia ties and the development of the media in China and The Gambia.

The embassy had facilitated visits to China by several staff members of The Standard including those from the editorial and management departments.

Ambassador Jin was taken on a conducted tour of the new offices of The Standard.

He was accompanied on the visit by the embassy’s public relations officer Chang Hao.