Tabora Bojang wins ‘Lamin Dibba Reporter of The Year Award’

The Standard newspaper has presented its “Lamin Dibba Reporter of the Year Award” to its chief reporter Tabora Bojang.

Kaddy Jafuneh, a Gambian resident in the United States who represented the sponsor Lamin Dibba at the event, presented the award to Mr Bojang who just completed a degree in political science at the University of The Gambia under the bursary of XL Standard Company, the publishers of The Standard Newspaper.

The Standard, which claims to be The Gambia’s leading daily newspaper, in its citation for the award, singled out Mr Bojang for his hard work and commitment.

Unveiling the award, the Editor-in-Chief Lamin Cham, commended Mr Dibba for sponsoring the award and thanked the management and staff of the paper for their “wonderful commitment”.

Accepting the award, Tabora Bojang, said he felt obliged to commend Mr Dibba for sponsoring the award and The Standard management for “creating the enabling environment for its workers to thrive”.

Mr Bojang dedicated the award to the entire newsroom and staff of The Standard.

“This award goes beyond individual recognition. It will serve as a motivation to all of us to continue thriving for excellence,” Bojang added.

For his part, Kaddy Jufuneh who was accompanied to the event by her husband Ebrima Solo Sanneh, commended Mr Dibba for his generosity and trust. She said Dibba has been a good friend and brother.

The Standard’s general manager, Salla Jeng, also commended Mr Dibba for his continued support and motivation to reporters.

He urged the reporters to keep up the momentum and ensure they fiercely guard the respect The Standard has built for itself over the years.