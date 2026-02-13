Anti-Pura protesters challenge police’s call for bench warrant 

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Gala protesters facing charges of unlawful assembly before the Kanifing Magistrates’ Court have described the police application for a bench warrant for their alleged non-appearance at the court as “malicious intent” crafted to have them “incarcerated for lawfully petitioning” the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (Pura) to rescind the data price floor and introduce a price ceiling.

The Gambia Police Force issued a statement Tuesday stating that prosecutors in the IGP versus 23 protesters charged with unlawful assembly, have applied for a bench warrant against the accused persons due to their alleged non-appearance at the court. However the court granted a final opportunity for the accused persons to make an appearance and ruled that, should they fail to attend the next sitting, the application for a warrant may be considered.

In a statement challenging the police version of facts, the protesters clarified that it was in the public knowledge that the magistrate assigned to their case is deceased and that instead of communicating these with their lawyers, the police prosecutor chose to apply for them to be remanded at Mile 2 Prison.

“This demonstrates malicious intent on the part of the police prosecutor, who had previously attempted to keep another accused person — former soldier Abdoulie Sanyang, who was physically incapacitated remanded at Mile 2. Since 8th December, 2025, when the accused attended court for the adjourned proceeding which was again adjourned no new date has been communicated for the next hearing. Following the news of Magistrate Faud Touray’s passing, our lawyers have been awaiting the reassignment of the case to another magistrate. These actions by the police demonstrate that they are not in pursuit of justice, but rather in pursuit of incarcerating 23 young, lawful protesters. The actions of the police further demonstrate malicious intent to incarcerate 23 patriotic young advocates whose only alleged offence is lawfully petitioning Pura. This underscores the police prosecutor’s disregard for the rule of law and a determination to criminalise young Gambians who have been vindicated by the very authorities they petitioned, acting in the interest of the Gambian people at large,” Gala said in the statement.

They explained that they have always been available in court since the commencement of the trial and would on some occasions arrive ahead of time, often waiting for the police prosecutor.

“Given that the hearing allegedly took place on 3rd February, the police prosecutor waited until 9th February to issue a statement, despite it being public knowledge that the assigned Magistrate is deceased. Counsel for the accused visited the principal magistrate today at the Kanifing Magistrates’ Court for clarification and was duly informed that another magistrate has not yet been assigned to hear the case and that this will be communicated once done. The role of the police is to serve and protect, not to engage in propaganda, assault and incarcerate citizens,” they queried. Gala accused the police of attempting to “tarnish their image” in the public eye.