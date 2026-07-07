Man charged, remanded over fatal stabbing in Latrikunda

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Gassama

A man, Baba Jallow, has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in Latrikunda German. Jallow, who appeared before the Kanifing Magistrates’ court yesterday is accused of unlawfully and intentionally stabbing Ebrima Njie, a mechanic, in the mid-upper neck with a knife, resulting in Njie’s death.

The case was mentioned before Magistrate FJ Camara. Chief Inspector A Bojang appeared for the State, while the accused was represented by legal counsel.

- Advertisement -

During proceedings, Chief Inspector Bojang applied under Section 72 of the Criminal Procedure Act (CPA) 2025, arguing that the offence is capital in nature and, upon conviction, carries a sentence of life imprisonment. He further submitted that the Magistrates’ Court lacks jurisdiction to try such matters and requested that the case be transferred to the High Court of the Gambia for trial.

Magistrate Camara granted the application, affirming that the charge of murder falls outside the jurisdiction of her court. She ordered that the matter be transferred to the High Court.

The accused has been remanded at Mile 2 Central Prison pending his appearance before the High Court.