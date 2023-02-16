2 Gambians, 3 Sierra Leoneans charged over 788kg cocaine seizure

By Binta A Bah

Four men and a woman have been charged with drugs offences after more than 788kg cocaine was allegedly found in their possession for the purpose of trafficking last September.

Joy Bangura, Jeremiah Thomas, Junior Vandy- all Sierra Leoneans and Alagie Sawaneh, a Gambian, appeared before Justice Bakre on ten charges of aggravated drug trafficking, money laundering and conspiracy to commit an offence. However, the charges were not read to them as the first accused Omar Fofana was not present in court. The prosecutor, Saikou Jobarteh informed the court that Fofana is sick and was rushed to the hospital.

According to prosecutors, 788kg 400 grams of cocaine was found in their possession in Salagi, allegedly for the purposes of trafficking. Omar Fofana is further accused of money laundering by purchasing a land in Tanji and Brusubi. He is also accused of converting the proceeds of crime by developing a property situated at Sukuta.

The case has been adjourned to March for trial. The accused are being represented by Abdoulie Fatty.