2 remanded for suspected murder

By Aisha Tamba

Two suspects; Charles Gomez and Abdou Charreh were yesterday arraigned before the magistrates’ court and remanded as their case was transferred to the high court. The duo are alleged to have caused the death of one Philly Kebbeh, by beating him to death.

Police prosecutor sub-inspector Jammeh applied for the matter to be transferred to the High Court since the charge is murder, which is a capital offense and also requested the court to remand the two.

Presiding Magistrate E Colley granted the appeal and ordered for the accused persons to be remanded at the State Central Prisons Mile-2 as their case is being transferred.

According to the charge sheet, Charles A Gomez and Abdou Charreh on the 30th of January 2023 at Dippa Kunda with malice forethought jointly caused the death of one Philly Kebbeh by beating him all over his body. They are yet to take their plea.