3 CHARGED WITH CONCEALMENT OF TREASON

By Binta A Bah

Three people have appeared in a Banjul lower court in connection with last month’s alleged coup plot.

They are Mustapha Jabbi of Brikama, Saikouba Jabbi of Brusubi (both civilians) and police sub inspector Fabakebba Jawara. The trio were arraigned before Principal Magistrate Muhammed Krubally on two charges, conspiracy to commit felony and concealment of treason.

Prosecutors alleged that the accused persons conspired among themselves and failed to dispatch information to overthrow government of The Gambia to the police or a member of the Armed Forces.

According to prosecutors, this information was given to them by Lance Corporal Sanna Fadera believed to be the ring leader of the alleged coup plot.

A Gambia government statement yesterday confirmed the trio’s appearance in court.