3 Gambians, 1 Senegalese arraigned for breaking, stealing

By Amadou Jadama

Senior Magistrate, Isatou Jammeh Seck of the Bundung court, yesterday granted bail to four people, 3 Gambians and one Senegalese, in the sum of D500, 000 each.

The five individuals; Ismael Touray, Baba Jaiteh, Wuyeh Sanneh, Muhammed Colley (ex-convicts) and Mam Sheikh Njie were arrested for breaking into one Amadou Wurry Jallow’s office to steal six flat screens worth over D400, 000 and buying a stolen property.

The four convicts were charged with breaking in and stealing and conspiracy to commit felony while Mam Sheikh Njie, who bought the six flat screens, was charged with buying a stolen property.

They have all pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

The prosecutors told the court that the alleged incident happened on 4 December 2020 at Brusubi Phase 1.

The stolen materials included; two 75 inches hycens flat screen TVs valued at D210,000, one 65 inches hycens flat screen TVs valued at D75,000, one 65 inches LG flat screen TV valued at D35,000, one 55 inches LG flat screen TV valued at D135,000, one digital camera valued at D28, 000, one small save valued at D2, 200 and cash. The total value of the items is projected at D487, 700.