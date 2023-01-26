6 released in coup plot trial

By Bruce Asemota

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice has withdrawn charges against four military officers and two civilians alleged to have been involved in the reported coup plot last month. The four military officers Ebrima Baldeh, Omar M Colley, Bakary Njai and Bara Touray, and two civilians Mustapha Jabbie and Saikou Gassama, have been accordingly released from detention.

However, five others Sanna Fadera, Gilbril Darboe, Ebrima Sanno, Omar Njie and Fabakary Jawara, remain indicted.

Principal State Counsel Yusuf informed the court that the State has filed a bill of indictment which supersedes the charge sheet from the magistrates’ court and have withdrawn charges against some of the accused persons.

The defense team, led by senior lawyer Lamin S.Camara, urged the court to order for the discharged military persons to be reinstated with immediate effect.

In the case of one of the remaining accused persons Omar Njie, the court observed that it cannot proceed with the hearing of his case in the absence of his legal representative. The suspect, who was brought to the court yesterday for the first time, pleaded with the court to give him a week so he can secure the services of a lawyer.

Presiding Judge, B.V.P.Mahoney adjourned the matter to 3rd February, 2023 for plea taking and enjoined Omar Njie to ensure that he secures legal representation before the said date, failure to do so the court would order the state to provide a legal representative for him through the National Agency for Legal Aid.