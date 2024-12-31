ABUBAKARY JAWARA NAMED GAMBIAN OF THE YEAR

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The Standard newspaper has conferred the coveted Gambian of The Year award on philanthropist and businessman Alhaji Abubakary Jawara.

The award recognises individuals who have made significant contributions to the development of The Gambia over the past year.

Jawara, the CEO of Gach Global, is the 31st winner of the award initiated by Swaebou Conateh, the publisher of the now defunct News and Report Magazine.

In his acceptance address at the award event at Ocean Bay Hotel yesterday, an emotional Abubakary Jawara stated that this was the most cherished of all the 30-odd awards conferred on him locally and internationally.

He said the fact that the award was conferred on eminent recipients in the past including former presidents makes it special for him.

“I have received numerous prestigious awards from many countries across the world but this one really touches me. It touches my heart so much. And I am glad that our good works have been recognised. I want to thank the management of The Standard newspaper for the recognition,” Jawara said.

Mr Jawara dedicated the award to his elder brothers, especially Haji Jawara, who mentored him in business and supported him. He said the award will further spur him on his philanthropic works.

The deputy speaker of the National Assembly, Seedy Njie, said Mr Jawara’s philanthropic work and services are not only limited to The Gambia but other parts of Africa including Tunisia, Senegal, Kenya and Zimbabwe where he contributed immensely in the areas of health, education, infrastructure and the economy.

“This award is a testament to his hard work, dedication to service, and contribution to humanity,” Njie said.

Abubakary Jawara’s daughter Nakaldi Jawara said his father is a pride to the Serahule community and an inspiration to all Gambians.

Business tycoon Alhaji Basiru Jawara made a rare appearance. He told the gathering that the philanthropic work of Abubakary Jawara is an “inherited legacy” as Jawara’s grandfather who he described as unrivalled in terms of wealth and ownership of cattle in The Gambia eight decades ago, was a household name with regard to philanthropy.

Similar sentiments were expressed by Alhaji Yusuf Jawara, an elder brother of Abubakary Jawara.

In its citation for the award, The Standard noted: “Mr Jawara is a successful businessman who embodies the can-do entrepreneurial spirit of New Gambia with businesses in Angola, China, Hong Kong, Guinea Bissau, Senegal, Nigeria, Kenya, and Somalia and of course The Gambia, employing hundreds of workers.

“However, this award is in recognition of his exceptional agency in the area of philanthropy in The Gambia over the past year. In these post-Covid straitened times, high cost of living has reduced families and communities to penury and the philanthropist works of Alhaji Abubakary Jawara and his ilk have made the difference in the lives of thousands of families on both sides of our river state.

“Over the past year, Alhaji Abubakary Jawara has positively and consistently answered whenever called upon by individuals and communities; from providing potable water, fencing women’s horticulture gardens, building police stations, installing thousands of street lamps, offering educational bursaries, settling medical bills, patronising youths and sport, building mosques and giving tens of thousands of bags of rice, sugar and other food items to Gambians in dire need through his Jawara Foundation.”

The award was presented to Jawara by Dr Ismaila Ceesay, the minister of information. Yankuba Darboe, the Commissioner General of the Gambia Revenue Authority, took home the award in 2023.