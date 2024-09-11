ACTIVISTS ASK ASSEMBLY TO ENQUIRE ALLOCATION OF STATE LANDS

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

Three prominent activists Baboucarr Nyang, Omar Camara and Madi Jobarteh will today submit a petition to the Clerk of the National Assembly requesting the body to investigate, ‘allocation of state lands to state and non-state officials, individuals, organisations and businesses between 19 January 2017 to 31 December 2023.

According to a statement from the group, they are requesting the Public Petitions Committee of the National Assembly to consider opening an inquiry on the matter to ensure that these land allocations followed the rule of law and ethical standards. “We are submitting the petition in our drive to ensure transparency and accountability in the conduct of public affairs and the management of public resources. We hope the Public Petitions Committee will find our petition fit and admissible. We will host a press conference at the TANGO headquarters in Fajara midday to share details of our petition with the general public,” the group said.

They urged all citizens to undertake all legal, democratic, and peaceful means to fully and actively participate in the governance and development of the country.